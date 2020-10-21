USD/JPY Current price: 104.88

Better chances of a US stimulus aid package boosted sentiment at the beginning of the day.

Brexit woes weighed on equities within London trading hours.

USD/JPY extends slump sub-105.00 as investors keep selling the greenback.

The USD/JPY pair has lost the 105.00 mark, as the broad dollar’s weakness coupled with plummeting equities. The market keeps waiting for news related to a US coronavirus aid package. Late Tuesday, talks between Democrat Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin ended without a deal, but with both confident on progress. Talks will continue this Wednesday, although chances of a deal before the November 3 election are still quite a few.

The dollar fell on optimism and remained under pressure despite the market’s mood took a turn for the worst within London trading hours, as Brexit jitters weighed on sentiment. European indexes trade in the red, further fueling USD/JPY’s decline. The pair is pressured despite Treasury yields extended their weekly advance on hopes for a stimulus deal.

In the data front, the Japanese macroeconomic calendar remained empty, while the US has little to offer today, which means the sentiment will continue to lead the way.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading around 104.90, near a daily low of 104.81. The bearish breakout sees the pair at its lowest for this October, and at risk of falling further. The 4-hour chart shows that it’s developing well below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA turning south. Technical indicators, in the meantime, maintain their strong bearish slopes near oversold readings. The next relevant support level is 104.65, with a break below it opening the doors for a steeper decline in the near term.

Support levels: 104.65 104.20 103.85

Resistance levels: 105.00 105.40 105.80