USD/JPY Forecast: Bearish breakout around the corner

Bearish breakout around the corner. The USD/JPY pair remains under selling pressure, approaching the critical 112.00 support area ahead of Wall Street's opening. Mixed employment US data failed to support the greenback, undermined by a neutral FOMC and Trump 's administration comments against a stronger dollar. Short term, the 1 hour chart shows that price is below its 100 and 200 SMAs, at 113.70, whilst technical indicators have resumed their declines, now nearing oversold territory. In the 4 hours chart, technical readings also favor the downside, with the price well below a bearish 100 SMA and technical indicators hovering within bearish territory. The pair has a huge support around 112.00, the 38.2% retracement of the November/December rally, already tested this week. A downward extension below it should trigger stops and see the bearish momentum accelerate, with the next bearish target and strong support at 111.20, the 100 DMA.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.