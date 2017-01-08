USD/JPY Forecast: Bearish breakdown, rise in ATM Vols, still caution advised

The Dollar-Yen pair rose to a high of 110.77 before falling to 110.21 levels on Monday. The spot has extended losses to 110.00 levels this Tuesday morning in Asia.

Monday’s drop in the USD/JPY spot has been accompanied by a rise in the one-month ATM volatility to a 2-1/2 month high of 7.637. Take note of the inverse head and shoulders breakout on the ATM Vols. It indicates the volatility is set to rise further, which is usually the case when the sell-off in the spot is about to gather pace.

US-Japan 10-yr yield spread holds ground

The losses in the USD/JPY pair could trap if we take into account the fact that the 10-year yield spread remained flat lined around 2.21 and is showing signs of lift this Tuesday morning.

The yield spread could jump if the US personal spending number due today at 12:30 GMT betters estimates.

Technicals - Bearish breakdown on the daily chart

Resistance

110.62 [July 24 low]

110.98 [61.8% Fib R of 108.80-114.49]

111.15 [10-DMA]

111.46 [50-DMA]

Support

110.15 [76.4% Fib R of 108.80-114.49] - 110.00

109.13 [38.2% Fib R of May 2015 high - June 2016 low]

108.80 [June 2017 low]

108.13 [Apr 2017 low]

Monday’s close below 110.62 indicates the sell-off from the high of 114.49 has resumed. The daily RSI is yet to hit the oversold territory. This, coupled with a spike in the ATM volatility shows the spot could very well dip below 110.00 levels today.