USD/JPY Forecast: Bearish break likely unless 10-year T-yield rallies beyond 2.5%

The Dollar-Yen pair clocked a high of 113.50 on Friday before ending the week at 112.55 levels. The volatile Japanese Government bond (JGB) yields saw the Yen move both ways in Asia. By early Europe, the pair had regained the bullish tone as the BOJ offered to buy unlimited amount of 5 year and 10-year government bonds.

However, the gains were erased as the Japanese yield curve steepened despite BOJ’s effort and due to dismal US data. US non-farm payrolls number printed well above 200K, but was overshadowed by the rise in the jobless rate and a slowdown in the wage growth numbers. Moreover, a big NFP number pointed to the slack in the labor market and need for the Fed to be patient.

Dollar bulls need a bullish break in the US 10-year treasury yield

The 10-year treasury yield has failed repeatedly sustain gains above 2.5% over the last two months. The yield hit a high of 2.5% following the Dec Fed rate hike and since mid-January has been restricted to a narrow range of 2.5% to 2.3%.

The monthly chart of the US 10-year treasury yield shows bullish exhaustion (spinning top, candles with long upper shadows) and a potential for reversal.

Also note that the speculative shorts in the treasuries are at the highest levels in almost two decades. Historically, treasuries have never dropped with speculative shorts at record highs.

Meanwhile, gold prices have breached the key hurdle of $1220 as well. Thus, the stage looks set for a bearish break in the USD/JPY pair. Gold and Yen, being classic haven assets, have a strong correlation.

USD bulls need at least two consecutive daily close in the 10-year yield above 2.5%. That would increase the likelihood of a strong rebound in the USD/JPY pair.

Technicals - Heightened odds of downside break

Daily chart

The spot failed at 10-DMA on Friday, but the subsequent sell-off ran out of steam at the sideways channel support.

The 50-DMA has topped out. The daily RSI has failed to breach 50 level while the daily MACD is again suggesting the bearish move could gather pace.

Friday’s candle with a long upper shadow suggests the upticks to 10-DMA could be met with fresh offers.

Overall, the spot could close today below the channel support, in which case the exchange rate could go down to 100-DMA seen at 110.00 levels.

On the higher side, only a daily close above 10-DMA would signal bearish invalidation.

AUD/USD Forecast: Needs a weekly close above 0.77 handle

Broad based US dollar selling on Friday in the North American session helped the AUD/USD pair extend the recovery from the daily low of 0.7619 to a high of 0.7695. The spot closed the week at 0.7679 levels.

Weekly chart