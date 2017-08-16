USD/JPY Forecast: Bear trap, potential inverse head and shoulders pattern
The Dollar-Yen pair fell to 110.03 yesterday and extended losses to a low of 109.67 in the Asian session, courtesy of the dovish Fed minutes and the resulting speculation that the Fed would slow down the pace of policy tightening.
The currency pair was last seen trading around 109.90 levels. One may be compelled to think that the technical recovery from the low of 108.71 has ended, however the risk reversal and the bond yield spread say the opposite.
One-month 25-delta risk reversal
The chart above shows-
- Risk reversal improved to one-week high of -1.05 yesterday, despite the drop in the spot, which shows the demand for Put options, did not increase despite the drop in the spot rate.
US-Japan 10-yr yield spread
- The yield spread has remained largely resilient despite the dovish tone of the Fed minutes. The spread currently stands at 219 basis points, after having rebounded off the trend line support on August 12.
- Only a break below the trend line would help bears regain control of the USD/JPY spot.
Thus, the sell-off in the USD/JPY pair from the pre-Fed high of 110.95 to the post-Fed low of 109.67 could be short lived.
Technicals - Potential inverse head and shoulders pattern
Daily chart
- A break above the Asian session high of 110.21 would add credence to the bull trap argument made by the resilient yield spread and the risk reversal and shall open doors for the inverse head and shoulders neckline hurdle of 110.92.
- An end of the day close above 110.92 would mean the sell-off from the high of 114.49 has ended at 108.73 [Aug 11 low].
- The spot could then proceed to test supplies around 103.11 [inverse head and shoulders target as per the measured height method].
- On the downside, a daily close below 109.50 [trend line support] would revive the bearish view.
