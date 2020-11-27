USD/JPY Current price: 103.98

Japan´s Tokyo inflation came in worse than anticipated in November, down 0.7% YoY.

US markets are due to an early close this Friday, no data is expected.

USD/JPY is heading towards the 103.50 support in thinned trading.

The American dollar resumed its decline in Asia, sending USD/JPY to 103.90, its lowest since Monday. The market mood has remained sour throughout the last couple of days, amid fading optimism about a Brexit trade deal and rising concerns about the pandemic’s effect on the world economies. About this last, AstraZeneca announced late Thursday that it would repeat its vaccine trials, amid mixed results due to mistaken dosage of the experimental antiviral. The news dented further the market’s mood.

Japan published November Tokyo inflation figures, which came in worse than anticipated. The annual CPI contracted to -0.7%, while the core annual inflation came in at -0.2%. The US won’t publish macroeconomic data today, as most local markets are due to an early close.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading around 104.00 at the time being, maintaining its bearish stance in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it’s trading below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA gaining bearish traction after a failed attempt to surpass the 100 SMA. Technical indicators have extended their declines within negative levels, now lacking directional strength but holding around daily lows.

Support levels: 103.90 103.50 103.15

Resistance levels: 104.30 104.65 105.00