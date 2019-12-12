USD/JPY Current price: 108.64

Stocks rose worldwide post-Fed providing support to the pair.

Japan’s Machinery Orders plummeted in October, missing the market’s expectations.

USD/JPY neutral-to-bearish in the short term, as long as below 109.00.

The USD/JPY pair trimmed its Fed-related loses during Asian trading hours, returning to its comfort zone in the 108.60/80 region. The US Federal Reserve hit the greenback by focusing its decision on slow inflation. Chief Powell reaffirmed the monetary policy will continue to depend on data and developments abroad, while suggesting that rates will remain frozen for long, amid the absence of inflationary pressures. Stocks bounced with the headlines, with Wall Street closing in the green and leading to substantial gains in Asian indexes. Treasury yields also ticked higher, providing support to USD/JPY.

Data coming from Japan fell short of the market’s expectations, as Machinery Orders in October fell by 6.0% monthly basis and were down by 6.1% when compared to a year earlier, much worse than anticipated. The US will publish today November Producer Prices, and the usual weekly unemployment data. The ECB will announce its monetary policy meeting at the same time, which could introduce some noise across the FX board.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is sitting just below the 23.6% retracement of its latest decline, retaining a neutral-to-bearish stance in the short-term. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is below its 100 and 200 SMA, which run together and lacking direction around 108.90. Technical indicators, in the meantime, rest above their midlines, also lacking strength. The risk will remain skewed to the downside as long as it stays below 109.00, but additional declines will come once below 108.40.

Support levels: 108.40 108.10 107.75

Resistance levels: 108.90 109.20 109.50