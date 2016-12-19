USD/JPY Current price: 117.99

Back to 118.00 after the an on-hold BOJ. The USD/JPY pair surged to a daily high of 118.23 its highest for the week, after the Bank of Japan maintained its monetary policy unchanged, and sounded far more optimistic about the economic outlook, following latest yen's depreciation amid USD strength. The pair has resumed its bullish trend, and could break beyond 118.66, this month high, aiming to test the 120.00 level ahead of the year's end. Short term, the pair is bullish, as in the 1 hour chart, and after a brief dip below it, the price is firmly back above a bullish 100 SMA, currently around 117.50, while technical indicators hover near overbought levels, as the pair consolidated during most of the European session. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have changed course within negative territory, with the Momentum indicator still below its 100 level, but the RSI indicator heading north around 62, in line with further gains for today.

Support levels: 117.45 116.90 116.50

Resistance levels: 118.30 118.65 119.00

