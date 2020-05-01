USD/JPY Current price: 106.77
- Japan’s Tokyo inflation up by just 0.2% YoY in April.
- US manufacturing output seen contracting further in April.
- USD/JPY to extend its slump on a break below 106.35, the weekly low.
The USD/JPY pair eased from a peak in Asia at 107.48 and trades back below the 107.00 figure. Month-end flows triggered some wild price action Thursday, particularly as several markets are closed due to Labour Day this Friday. Dismal US data and mounting tensions between the US and China dented the market’s mood. US President Trump threatened to hit China with new tariffs amid the mishandling of the coronavirus, weighing on high-yielding equities and giving the safe-haven yen support.
Japanese Tokyo inflation was up by 0.2% YoY in April, below the expected 0.4%. The core reading which excludes fresh food prices, printed at -0.1%. The April Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI came in at 41.9, below the previous 43.7 The US will publish today its official ISM Manufacturing PMI for April, foreseen at 36.9 from 49.1 previously, and the final version of the Markit Manufacturing PMI for the same month, seen unchanged at 36.9.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair trades at daily lows in the 107.70 price zone, and is at risk of extending its decline in the short-term, mostly weighed by the market’s sentiment. The technical picture shows that the risk is skewed to the downside. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is challenging a bearish 20 SMA, while below the larger ones. The Momentum indicator is flat around its 100 level, but the RSI resumed its decline, currently at 44. Further slides are to be expected once below 106.35, the weekly low.
Support levels: 106.35 106.00 105.65
Resistance levels: 106.95 107.30 107.70
