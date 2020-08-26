USD/JPY Current price: 106.02

Dollar’s self-weakness sent USD/JPY back below the 106.00 figure.

The Japanese macroeconomic calendar won’t offer relevant clues this Thursday.

USD/JPY is technically neutral in its comfort zone just below the 106.00 level.

The USD/JPY pair gave up and settled around the 106.00 level, as speculative interest turned its back to the greenback, despite better-than-expected US data. Adding to the bearish case of USD/JPY, US Treasury yields retreated after failing to surpass weekly highs reached earlier this week.

Japanese data released at the beginning of the day was mixed, as the July Corporate Service Price Index printed at 1.2%, better than the previous 0.9%. However, the June Leading Economic Index was downwardly revised to 84.4 from 85. The Coincident Index, on the other hand, improved to 76.6 from the preliminary estimate of 76.4. The country has little to offer this Thursday behind a speech from BOJ’s member Suzuki.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair has lost its positive momentum and retreated below the 50% retracement of its latest daily decline. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is once again trading below all of its moving averages, which anyway remain directionless and inside quite a tight range. Technical indicators eased from their recent highs, with the Momentum now stable around its 100 level and the RSI at around 46, skewing the risk to the downside.

Support levels: 105.90 105.50 105.10

Resistance levels: 106.35 106.70 107.05