USD/JPY Current price: 109.01
- US Treasury yields resume their advances and stand at their highest since January 2020.
- The American currency recovers its post-Fed losses unevenly across the board.
- USD/JPY trades above 109.00 and could extend gains to fresh 2021 highs.
The USD/JPY pair recovered the ground lost post-Fed and trades around 109.00. The American currency plummeted on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve reaffirmed its ultra-loose monetary policy for longer. The dot-plot indicated no rate hikes in the next couple of years, while chief Jerome Powell said no action depends on government bond yields.
Stocks soared, and yields retreated after the event, leading to substantial gains among Asian indexes. However, things took a turn after London’s opening. The dollar recovers as European indexes trim gains and yields resume their advance to reach levels that were last seen in January 2020. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note hit 1.74%, now standing around 1.71%.
The US calendar includes this Thursday the March Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey, foreseen at 23.1, and Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended March 12, expected at 700K.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair lacks directional strength in the near-term, but the risk is skewed to the upside, given that the pair holds above 109.00. The 4-hour chart offers a neutral stance, as the price hovers around a flat 20 SMA while technical indicators rest around their midlines. Bull will have a clearer way up on a break above 109.40, now the immediate resistance level.
Support levels: 108.80 108.40 108.05
Resistance levels: 109.40 109.85 110.20
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
