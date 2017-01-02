USD/JPY Forecast: Awaits range breakout

The Dollar-Yen pair clocked a high of 113.95 levels on Wednesday before ending the day at 113.22 levels. The spot was last seen trading around 113.00 levels. Moreover, the spot has been restricted to a narrow range of 112.00-114.00 levels over the last two days.

Fed cheers improvement in the outlook, may not be enough for the US dollar

“Measures of consumer and business sentiment have improved of late,” the Fed said. Other than this, the policy statement was almost similar to the one released in December.

Fed officials have repeatedly said the pace and timing of rate increases will depend on their evolving view of the economy, inflation and employment. The central bank sees scope for three rate hikes in 2017; however, Fed funds data shows the markets are pricing-in only two rate hikes.

Thus, Fed’s acknowledgement of the improvement in sentiment isn’t enough to help strengthen the bid tone around the US dollar.

The next big move in the US dollar depends on monthly jobs and unemployment report, for January, scheduled for release this Friday. ADP reported a sharp increase in payroll growth and the ISM reported a pickup in manufacturing activity. Thus, hopes are high that Friday’s payrolls report would be good and that is likely to ensure the Dollar-Yen pair holds above the critical support of 112.50.

Technicals - Daily close below 112.50 would be bearish

Daily chart

A daily close below the strong support of 112.50 would signal the sell-off from the recent high of 118.66 has resumed.

Wednesday’s rejection at 5-DMA and 10-DMA coupled with the daily RSI’s repeated failure to move back above 50.00 points to heightened odds of a break below 112.50, in which case the spot could test 111.00 levels over the next few days.

On the higher side, a daily close above 114.00 would expose January 27 high of 115.30.

AUD/USD - Potential Inverse head and shoulder breakout

Daily chart