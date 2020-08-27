USD/JPY Current price: 106.58

Japanese Tokyo inflation is seen up 0.8% YoY in August.

US Treasury yields reached fresh weekly highs, underpinning USD/JPY.

USD/JPY holding on to gains but lacking bullish momentum.

The greenback stands victorious against the Japanese yen, as the pair surged to 106.69, a fresh weekly high, holding nearby at the end of the American session. The pair recovered from a daily low of 105.59, retaining gains on the back of soaring Treasury yields. US Government bonds came under pressure after the US Federal Reserve announced a monetary policy shift that will now average inflation, compensating above 2% inflation with periods of lower price pressure. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note surged to an over one-week high of 0.75%, finishing the day at 0.73%.

Japan published at the beginning of the day the All Industry Activity Index, which improved to 6.1% in June from -4.1% in the previous month. Early Friday, the country will publish August Tokyo inflation data. The annual CPI is expected at 0.8% YoY while the core reading is foreseen at 0.3%.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair holds on to most of its daily gains, but stalled at a strong resistance level, and lacks momentum in the short-term, somehow limiting the chances of a new leg north. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has settled above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA advancing between the larger ones, all of them confined to a tight range. Technical indicators, in the meantime, turned lower, but remain within positive levels.

Support levels: 106.35 105.90 105.50

Resistance levels: 106.70 107.05 107.40