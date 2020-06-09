USD/JPY Current Price: 107.73

US Treasury yields retreated ahead of the US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision.

Japanese Machine Tool Orders collapsed by 52.8% in May after falling by 48.3% in the previous month.

USD/JPY at one-week lows and poised to extend its decline.

The USD/JPY pair fell for a second consecutive day, reaching a one-week low of 107.61 and ending the day not far above this last. The pair was dragged lower by equities, as European indexes closed well into the red, weighing on Wall Street. US indexes, however, ended the day mixed, paring their pre-opening slide. US Treasury yields in the mid-time, continue to retreat from their recent highs ahead of the US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision. US Treasury yields continued to retreat, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note down to 0.80%.

Japan released overnight Labor Cash Earnings, which fell by 0.6% YoY, and the preliminary estimate of Machine Tool Orders for May, which collapsed by 52.8% after falling by 48.3% in the previous month. This Wednesday, Japan will publish the May Producer Price Index, and April Machinery Orders for April, seen down by 14%.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is bearish, after breaking below all of its moving averages in the daily chart, for the first time in almost a month. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair offers a strongly negative tone, as it fell further below a now bearish 20 SMA, while it now also broke below the 100 SMA. The Momentum indicator maintains its downward slope, while the RSI indicator decelerated near oversold levels.

Support levels: 107.60 107.30 106.95

Resistance levels: 107.90 108.25 108.65