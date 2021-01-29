USD/JPY Current price: 104.73
- Japan’s Tokyo inflation came in at -0.5% YoY, better than anticipated in January.
- Equities trade in the red in Asia and Europe amid individual investors’ frenzy.
- USD/JPY rallies despite risk aversion, as demand for the greenback prevails.
The USD/JPY pair traded as high as 104.93 this Friday, a level that was last seen mid-November. Demand for the greenback remains high amid risk-aversion, while Asian and European equities trade in the red. US Treasury yields, however, retain Thursday’s modest gains.
Japan published January Tokyo inflation, which resulted upbeat by printing at -0.5% YoY. Industrial Production in the year to December fell by 3.2%, better than the -3.5% expected. Finally, the Consumer Confidence Index contracted to 29.6 in January from 31.8 in the previous month. The US will release today December core PCE inflation and the final version of the January Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has retreated from the mentioned high and trades in the 104.70 region, retaining its bullish stance. In the 4-hour chart, it is developing well above its moving averages, which continue to accelerate north. Technical indicators stand in overbought levels, partially losing their bullish strength. The pair will likely continue to trade on sentiment, with gains beyond the daily high exposing 105.67, November monthly high.
Support levels: 104.40 104.00 103.70
Resistance levels: 104.95 105.20 105.65
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD regains 1.3700 as stocks resume advance
GBP/USD is in recovery mode as demand for the greenback eased. Nerves over the retail-trade craze continue. Vaccines´ developments also weigh on sentiment. US data awaited.
Gamestop (GME) Stock News: Is this Game fair?!
Gamestop (GME) shares collapsed on Thursday as brokers put restrictions in place on options trading, taking new positions and hiked margin levels. Retail investor fury on brokers' restrictions gets political attention.
Brokers’ restrictions on GME and AMC set a dangerous precedent – FXStreet Editorial
“Reduce-only mode” is a message that shocked Robinhood traders who attempted to trade in GameStop Inc (NYSE: GME) and other companies such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) on Thursday.
Breaking: Robinhood suspends cryptocurrency trading following Doge’s 1,000% rally
Robinhood has just restricted cryptocurrency trading as Dogecoin price exploded by 1,000%. The trading app has been under a lot of criticism lately after limiting buy orders for GameStop. A famous Reddit group named WallStreetBets boosted GameStop stock to fight shorts.
US Dollar Index recedes from tops near 90.80 ahead of data
The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), now fades the initial uptick to the 90.80 region and returns to the 90.60/50 band at the end of the week.