USD/JPY Current price: 104.73

Japan’s Tokyo inflation came in at -0.5% YoY, better than anticipated in January.

Equities trade in the red in Asia and Europe amid individual investors’ frenzy.

USD/JPY rallies despite risk aversion, as demand for the greenback prevails.

The USD/JPY pair traded as high as 104.93 this Friday, a level that was last seen mid-November. Demand for the greenback remains high amid risk-aversion, while Asian and European equities trade in the red. US Treasury yields, however, retain Thursday’s modest gains.

Japan published January Tokyo inflation, which resulted upbeat by printing at -0.5% YoY. Industrial Production in the year to December fell by 3.2%, better than the -3.5% expected. Finally, the Consumer Confidence Index contracted to 29.6 in January from 31.8 in the previous month. The US will release today December core PCE inflation and the final version of the January Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair has retreated from the mentioned high and trades in the 104.70 region, retaining its bullish stance. In the 4-hour chart, it is developing well above its moving averages, which continue to accelerate north. Technical indicators stand in overbought levels, partially losing their bullish strength. The pair will likely continue to trade on sentiment, with gains beyond the daily high exposing 105.67, November monthly high.

Support levels: 104.40 104.00 103.70

Resistance levels: 104.95 105.20 105.65