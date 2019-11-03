USD/JPY Current Price: 108.17

Japan to start the week in slow motion amid the Culture Day.

A better market mood fell short of weighing on safe-haven assets.

USD/JPY depressed near three-week low amid the dollar’s broad weakness.

The USD/JPY pair fell last week to finish it at 108.16, having recovered just modestly on Friday after bottoming at 107.88. It found support on a solid US employment report which kept US government debt yields in positive ground and Wall Street well into the green. However, concerns about the US economic health kept the upside in check, adding pressure on the greenback, already hurt by the latest Federal Reserve decision on monetary policy. The October Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI came in at 48.4 from the previous and expected 48.5. There’re no data scheduled in the country, as Japan will observe Culture Day.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair settled at its lowest in three weeks, and the daily chart suggests that the decline may extend during the upcoming sessions, as, after failing to surpass the 200 DMA, it settled below the 20 DMA. Technical indicators turned flat right after entering negative territory, giving no clear directional clues but skewing the risk to the downside. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair settled just above a flat 200 SMA, while the 20 SMA crossed below the 100 SMA, both above the current level. Technical indicators corrected extreme oversold conditions but quickly resumed their declines, favouring a new leg lower on a break below 107.65, a critical support.

Support levels: 108.00 107.65 107.20

Resistance levels: 108.45 108.80 109.15