USD/JPY Current Price: 108.17
- Japan to start the week in slow motion amid the Culture Day.
- A better market mood fell short of weighing on safe-haven assets.
- USD/JPY depressed near three-week low amid the dollar’s broad weakness.
The USD/JPY pair fell last week to finish it at 108.16, having recovered just modestly on Friday after bottoming at 107.88. It found support on a solid US employment report which kept US government debt yields in positive ground and Wall Street well into the green. However, concerns about the US economic health kept the upside in check, adding pressure on the greenback, already hurt by the latest Federal Reserve decision on monetary policy. The October Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI came in at 48.4 from the previous and expected 48.5. There’re no data scheduled in the country, as Japan will observe Culture Day.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair settled at its lowest in three weeks, and the daily chart suggests that the decline may extend during the upcoming sessions, as, after failing to surpass the 200 DMA, it settled below the 20 DMA. Technical indicators turned flat right after entering negative territory, giving no clear directional clues but skewing the risk to the downside. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair settled just above a flat 200 SMA, while the 20 SMA crossed below the 100 SMA, both above the current level. Technical indicators corrected extreme oversold conditions but quickly resumed their declines, favouring a new leg lower on a break below 107.65, a critical support.
Support levels: 108.00 107.65 107.20
Resistance levels: 108.45 108.80 109.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers losses after weak ISM Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, recovering all its Non-Farm Payrolls-related losses. ISM Manufacturing PMI missed expectations and showed ongoing contraction in the sector, weighing on the dollar.
GBP/USD falls off the highs amid mixed US data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2950 after the mixed US figrues. Earlier, the Brexit Party threatened to compete everywhere, lowering the chances of a Conservative victory.
USD/JPY hits fresh highs near 108.30, still heads for a weekly loss
The USD/JPY pair printed a fresh daily high during the American session at 108.31. It failed to extend the rally on top and it was trading at 108.20, consolidating weekly losses.
US Non-Farm Payrolls: Surprising strength in employment
US economy added 128,000 jobs in October, beating the 89,000 forecasts. Positive revisions to August and September totaled 95,000. General Motors strike subtracted between 46,000 and 80,000 from payrolls.
Gold: Consolidates near weekly tops, NFP eyed for a fresh impetus
Gold failed to capitalize on the positive move witnessed over the past two trading sessions and was seen consolidating in a range just below weekly tops set earlier this Friday.