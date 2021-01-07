USD/JPY Current price: 103.82

Soaring equities and government bond yields continue to underpin USD/JPY.

The focus turns now to the US Nonfarm Payroll monthly report.

USD/JPY flirts with 104.00, could extend its advance during the upcoming sessions.

The USD/JPY pair trades near the 104.00 level by the end of Thursday, boosted by the renewed dollar’s demand coupled with rising equities and yields. The 10-year US Treasury yield extended its advance to 1.09% this Thursday, as investors welcomed Joe Biden’s confirmation as the next US President and Democrats’ victory in Georgia. As for Wall Street, the three major indexes posted substantial gains, with the DJIA above 31,000 points and the S&P flirting with 3,800.

Japan published November Labor Cash Earnings, which were down 2.2% YoY. The country also released foreign investment data that’s usually ignored by markets. This Friday, the country will release November Overall Household Spending, and the preliminary estimate of the Leading Economic Index for the same month, this last foreseen at 94.9 from 94.3 in the previous month.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading in the 103.80 region, having reached overbought conditions in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA advancing below the shorter ones. Technical indicators have reached overbought readings, losing their bullish strength but still far from signaling a reversal. Further gains are likely if the pair manages to extend its gains beyond 104.00.

Support levels: 103.45 103.00 102.60

Resistance levels: 103.95 104.30 104.75