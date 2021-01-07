USD/JPY Current price: 103.82
- Soaring equities and government bond yields continue to underpin USD/JPY.
- The focus turns now to the US Nonfarm Payroll monthly report.
- USD/JPY flirts with 104.00, could extend its advance during the upcoming sessions.
The USD/JPY pair trades near the 104.00 level by the end of Thursday, boosted by the renewed dollar’s demand coupled with rising equities and yields. The 10-year US Treasury yield extended its advance to 1.09% this Thursday, as investors welcomed Joe Biden’s confirmation as the next US President and Democrats’ victory in Georgia. As for Wall Street, the three major indexes posted substantial gains, with the DJIA above 31,000 points and the S&P flirting with 3,800.
Japan published November Labor Cash Earnings, which were down 2.2% YoY. The country also released foreign investment data that’s usually ignored by markets. This Friday, the country will release November Overall Household Spending, and the preliminary estimate of the Leading Economic Index for the same month, this last foreseen at 94.9 from 94.3 in the previous month.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading in the 103.80 region, having reached overbought conditions in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA advancing below the shorter ones. Technical indicators have reached overbought readings, losing their bullish strength but still far from signaling a reversal. Further gains are likely if the pair manages to extend its gains beyond 104.00.
Support levels: 103.45 103.00 102.60
Resistance levels: 103.95 104.30 104.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
