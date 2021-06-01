USD/JPY Current price: 109.45
- US Treasury yields advanced amid rising US inflationary pressures.
- Wall Street opened with substantial gains but trimmed most of them ahead of the close.
- USD/JPY is bearish in the near-term, with a critical support level at 108.90.
The USD/JPY pair attempted to advance but closed a second consecutive day in the red in the 109.40 price zone, pressured by the broad dollar’s weakness. Wall Street opened with a firm tone but trimmed most of its gains ahead of the close, weighing on the pair. At the same time, the downside was limited by higher US government bond yields, with that on the 10-year Treasury note reaching a daily high of 1.639% and settling at 1.61%.
On the data front, Japan published Q1 Capital Spending, which decreased 7.8% YoY, better than the -9% expected. Additionally, the May Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI printed at 53, beating the 52.5 expected. On Wednesday, the country will publish May’s Monetary Base, seen up by 25.2% from 24.3% in April.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is bearish near-term, despite holding above the 109.00 level. The 4-hour chart shows that it met buyers on approaches to its 20 SMA, currently at 109.70 and losing bullish strength. The longer moving averages remain flat below the current level, while the Momentum indicator heads firmly south within negative levels. The slide will likely accelerate on a break below 108.90, a strong static support level.
Support levels: 109.30 108.90 108.55
Resistance levels: 109.70 110.20 110.50
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
