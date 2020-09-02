USD/JPY Current price: 106.17

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga announced his bid to replace PM Abe.

The US ADP survey is expected to show that the private sector added 950K new jobs in August.

USD/JPY could extend its advance once beyond 106.35, but chances are still limited.

The market mood has improved, and so did the dollar’s performance. The greenback extends its Tuesday advance against most major rivals, and USD/JPY trades at weekly highs in the 106.10 price zone. The catalyst has been better than expected US data released yesterday, which gave a boost to Wall Street, with Asian and European equities now following that lead. US Treasury yields, in the meantime, recovered from weekly lows, but remain depressed, somehow putting a halt to the pair’s advance.

Overnight, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga announced his bid to replace PM Abe. Suga is among the favorite candidates towards the election vote next September 14. Should he be elected the next Prime Minister, the most likely scenario is that he will continue the current policy.

In the data front, Japan published the August Monetary Base, which increased 11.5% YoY, slightly better than expected. The attention now shifts to US employment data. The country will publish today the August ADP survey on private job’s creation, expected to print 950K from 167K in the previous month. The US will also publish the August ISM-NY Business Conditions Index, previously at 53.5.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading at its weekly highs, yet its bullish potential remains limited. The 4-hour chart shows that it´s trading a few pips above its moving averages, which anyway remain confined to a tight range and with the 20 SMA heading lower below the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, hold within positive levels, although turning lower, indicating limited buying interest. The pair could gain upward traction once above 106.35, the immediate resistance, with room them for an approach to the 107.00 price zone.

Support levels: 105.90 105.50 105.10

Resistance levels: 106.35 106.70 107.10