USD/JPY Current price: 109.84

The market mood remains upbeat with Wall Street leading the way higher.

US employment data relevant ahead of the Nonfarm Payroll report.

USD/JPY consolidating just below 110.00, risk skewed to the upside.

The market mood remains optimistic, lead by robust US data sending Wall Street to record highs. The USD/JPY pair advanced up to 109.97, now trading at around 109.80. Reinforcing the positive sentiment, China announced it would halve tariffs on $75B worth of US goods starting February 14, as agreed on phase one of the trade deal. The US will also reduce tariffs on some Chinese goods on the same date, from 15% to 7.5%.

The market is now waiting for US employment-related data, ahead of Friday’s Nonfarm Payroll report. This Thursday, the country will release January Challenger Job Cuts, Q4 Nonfarm Productivity and Unit Labor Costs, and the usual weekly unemployment figures.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is consolidating near highs, with the risk skewed to the upside in the short-term. In the 4 hours chart, the advance extended above moving averages, while the 20 SMA has begun crossing above the larger ones. The Momentum indicator is easing, although within overbought levels, and rather reflecting the lack of follow-through than signaling an upcoming slide. The RSI, in the meantime, stands pat around 70.

Support levels: 109.40 109.00 108.65

Resistance levels: 110.00 110.35 110.70