USD/JPY Current price: 105.69
- Wall Street posted a solid intraday advance, preventing USD/JPY from falling further.
- US Treasury yields remained depressed but closed the day flat.
- USD/JPY has turned bearish, but so far held above the 105.50 level.
The USD/JPY pair returned to life at the beginning of the American session, falling to a fresh 2-week low of 105.54. The trigger was the persistent dollar’s weakness, with the pair falling despite the positive tone of US equities, as the three major indexes surged. US Treasury yields, in the meantime, remained flat throughout the day.
In the data front, Japan published at the beginning of the day the Tertiary Industry Index for July, which fell 0.5%, missing the market’s expectations. Industrial Production in the same month was up 8.7%, while Capacity Utilization improved to 9.6%, both beating expectations. The country won’t release macroeconomic data this Tuesday.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has stabilized in the 105.60 price zone by the end of the day, bearish in the short-term, although still holding above a critical support level, 105.50. The 4-hour chart shows that it’s holding below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA gaining bearish strength just above the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, lost bearish momentum but remain near their daily lows, favoring another leg lower.
Support levels: 105.90 105.50 105.10
Resistance levels: 106.35 106.70 107.10
