USD/JPY Current price: 105.36

Japanese PM, Shinzo Abe, stepped down over health issues.

Tokyo inflation surprised on the downside in August, up by just 0.3% YoY.

USD/JPY is bearish, could accelerate its slump once below 105.09, this month low.

The USD/JPY pair hit 106.94 early Friday, its highest for the week, but collapsed afterwards, as Japan’s PM, Shinzo Abe, announced his resignation over health issues. The pair plunged to 105.19, closing a second consecutive week in the red, this last at 105.35. After eight years leading the country, Abe´s decision to step down spurred risk aversion by the end of the week. Still, he said that he would continue to lead the country until a new PM is approved.

In the data front, news coming from Japan were discouraging, as August Tokyo inflation was up by 0.3% YoY, below the previous 0.6% and the expected 0.8%. Core annual inflation resulted in -0.3% from 0.4% in the previous month. At the beginning of the week, the country will publish July Retail Trade, and the preliminary estimate of Industrial Production for the same month, seen modestly up in the month.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair has neared its August high before plummeting, now nearing 105.09 the monthly low. The daily chart shows that it met sellers around a bearish 100 DMA, then breaking below a mild bullish 20 DMA. Technical indicators, in the meantime, head lower within negative levels. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is set to extend its decline, trading some 100 pips below congesting moving averages, as technical indicators head lower near oversold levels.

Support levels: 106.35 105.90 105.50

Resistance levels: 106.70 107.05 107.40