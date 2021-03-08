USD/JPY Current price: 108.89

Sour Japanese data indicates a longer path to the economic comeback.

Higher US Treasury yields and DJIA at records played against the JPY.

USD/JPY flirts with 109.00 and is extremely overbought in the near-term.

The USD/JPY pair hit 108.93, a fresh 2021 high during US trading hours, as higher Treasury yields boosted demand for an already strong greenback. Wall Street traded mixed, with the DJIA and the S&P up and the Nasdaq down, anyway providing further support to the pair. The Dow surged to fresh all-time highs, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note stands at 1.60% as the day comes to an end.

Japan published the January Trade Balance, which posted a deficit of ¥-130.1 billion. The preliminary estimate of the Leading Economic Index beat expectations up to 99.1, while the Coincident Index came in at 91.7. Finally, the February Eco Watchers Survey on the current situation printed at 41.3, missing expectations while the outlook improved to 51.3. This Tuesday, the country will publish the final reading of Q4 Gross Domestic Product, foreseen steady at 3% and February Machine Tool Orders.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair trades near the mentioned high, ready to challenge the 109.00 figure, despite the extreme overbought readings. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators have lost their bullish strength but remain within extreme levels. The 20 SMA keeps advancing below the current level, currently at around 108.00, while the longer ones advance well below it. The pair is extremely overbought in the daily chart, and a corrective decline is now on the cards.

Support levels: 108.45 108.05 107.70

Resistance levels: 109.00 109.40 109.85