USD/JPY Current price: 108.89
- Sour Japanese data indicates a longer path to the economic comeback.
- Higher US Treasury yields and DJIA at records played against the JPY.
- USD/JPY flirts with 109.00 and is extremely overbought in the near-term.
The USD/JPY pair hit 108.93, a fresh 2021 high during US trading hours, as higher Treasury yields boosted demand for an already strong greenback. Wall Street traded mixed, with the DJIA and the S&P up and the Nasdaq down, anyway providing further support to the pair. The Dow surged to fresh all-time highs, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note stands at 1.60% as the day comes to an end.
Japan published the January Trade Balance, which posted a deficit of ¥-130.1 billion. The preliminary estimate of the Leading Economic Index beat expectations up to 99.1, while the Coincident Index came in at 91.7. Finally, the February Eco Watchers Survey on the current situation printed at 41.3, missing expectations while the outlook improved to 51.3. This Tuesday, the country will publish the final reading of Q4 Gross Domestic Product, foreseen steady at 3% and February Machine Tool Orders.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair trades near the mentioned high, ready to challenge the 109.00 figure, despite the extreme overbought readings. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators have lost their bullish strength but remain within extreme levels. The 20 SMA keeps advancing below the current level, currently at around 108.00, while the longer ones advance well below it. The pair is extremely overbought in the daily chart, and a corrective decline is now on the cards.
Support levels: 108.45 108.05 107.70
Resistance levels: 109.00 109.40 109.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.19 as US yields resume rise
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.19, hitting a new 2021 low. US ten-year yields have resumed their gains toward 1.60% after robust US jobs figures and the Fed's reluctance to intervene. German industrial output disappointed with -2.5% in January.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.38 amid worsening mood
GBP/USD has been under pressure despite Britain's reopening and due to higher US yields. BOE Governor is slated to speak later in the day.
XAU/USD hits nine months lows under $1680
Gold prices continue under pressure and recently reached at $1679, the lowest level since early June. It then bounced modestly to the upside but remained under pressure about to pots the eight daily loss out of the last ten trading days.
Bitcoin bulls pick the baton as $54,000 beckons
Norway's gas giant Aker invests part of its funds in BTC, believes the growth is inevitable. BTC must hold above $50,000 to ensure that focus remains on $54,000. ETH is nurturing a potential technical breakout aiming for levels above $2,000.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside emerges 92.46
DXY pushes higher and record new 2021 highs around 92.30. The next hurdle is located at the Fibo level at 92.46.