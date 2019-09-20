USD/JPY Forecast: A breakout of 108.50 should put the 109.30 area on the radar

- USD/JPY has been rejected once again from the 108.50 area.

- Immediate support now emerges at the 5-month support line at 107.76.

- Next on the upside is August’s top at 109.31.

USD/JPY is seeing some corrective downside after recent tops and failure at the 108.50 region, which continues to cap occasional bullish attempts for the time being.

Demand for the safe haven JPY looks to have entered an ‘impasse’ mode, as market participants continue to closely follow the US-China trade developments ahead of the resumption of negotiations early next month.

Collaborating with the pair’s downside momentum, yields of the key US 10-year note have receded from recent tops in the 1.90% region (September 13th) to as low as the 1.75% zone, where some decent support have emerged.

USD/JPY, then, faces the next significant hurdle at 108.50. A convincing break above this area should pave the way for a test of the 109.30 region, where coincides August’s top and the critical 200-day SMA. On the downside, if sellers regain the upper hand, Monday’s low at 107.44 should offer initial support ahead of the 55-day SMA at 107.22.