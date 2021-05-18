USD/JPY Current price: 108.97

Japanese growth contracted by more than anticipated in the first quarter of the year.

Stocks are in recovery mode, weighing on the American currency.

USD/JPY is technically bearish and could accelerate its slump once below 108.65.

The American dollar plummeted at the beginning of the European session, pushing USD/JPY below the 109.00 threshold. Asian shares shrug off the dismal mood and head firmly higher, underpinning European counterparts. US Federal Reserve officials are behind stocks’ recovery, as they keep pouring cold water on expectations for a tighter monetary policy, regardless of the latest uptick in US inflation figures.

The Yen advanced despite dismal Japanese macroeconomic data. According to official figures, the Gross Domestic Product contracted by 1.3% in the first quarter of the year, and by 5.1% yearly basis, worse than anticipated. On a positive note, the March Tertiary Industry Index rose 1.1% MoM vs the -0.1% expected. The US will publish today April Building Permits and Housing Starts.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair traded as low as 108.84, bouncing just modestly from this last but still below 109.00. The 4-hour chart shows that it is currently developing below all of its moving averages, while the 20 SMA gains bearish traction above the longer ones. Technical indicators have neared oversold readings before paring their slides, but there are no signs of an upcoming recovery.

Support levels: 108.65 108.20 107.80

Resistance levels: 109.30 109.80 110.10