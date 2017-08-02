USD/JPY Forecast: 61.8% Fib ext. support holds despite drop in T-yield, rally ahead?
The Dollar-Yen pair failed multiple times around 112.50 on Wednesday before falling to a low of 111.63 levels as the treasury yields and the US equity markets dropped. The 10-year Treasury note has enjoyed the longest winning streak since Brexit.
Moreover, the US-Japan 10-year yield narrowed further on Wednesday as the 10-yr treasury yield dropped seven basis points while its Japanese counterpart suffered only moderate losses. Despite this, the Yen bulls failed to take out the support at 111.613 (61.8% Fib extension of Jan 3 high - Jan 24 low - Jan 27 high).
The 10-year treasury yield is down two basis points at 2.32% in Asia, still the pair holds well above the Fib extension support at 111.613. Moreover, the bond yields are on the retreat across the globe. The Japanese yields could drop in line with its peers and that could be behind the pair’s resilience.
Technicals - Bullish above 112.50
Daily chart
- Pair’s failure to breach support at 111.613 (61.8% Fib extension) for three consecutive sessions despite the drop in the treasury yields suggests the spot could revisit 112.50 and may possibly break higher towards 112.77-113.00 levels.
- Caution is advised above 112.50 as the daily RSI is still below 50.00, while 5-DMA and 10-DMA re sloping downwards.
- Only a daily close above 112.50 would signal the pull back from the recent high of 118.66 has ended.
- Bearish move could gather pace following a daily close below 111.61 levels.
NZD/USD Forecast: Eyes 50-DMA support at 0.7142
NZD is being offered across the board after the RBNZ surprised markets with its dovish OCR outlook. The market was prepared for 1½ hikes from the RBNZ over the next 12 months, however, the bank sees official rate at 1.75% through June 2019… 1.9% in September 2019 and 2% in March 2020.
The dovish OCR forward guidance pushed the NZD / USD pair lower to 0.7230 levels.
Technicals - Fails at the confluence of trend line resistance
Daily chart
- Pair’s repeated failure to extend gains above the confluence of trend line resistance around 0.73 last week, followed by a drop below a critical support level of 0.7250 today suggests the rally from the December 23 low of 0.6862 has topped out and the pair is likely to test 50-DMA support at 0.7142 over the next few days.
- The 38.2% fib retracement of the rally from the Dec 23 low seen at 0.7179 may offer interim support, although the subsequent upticks could be met with fresh offers as long as the spot stays below 10-DMA.
- Only a daily close above 0.7320 would signal bearish invalidation.
