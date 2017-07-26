USD/JPY Forecast: 110.00 levels could be put to test on weak US durable goods orders data

The US dollar was offered across the board after the Fed did everything that the markets were expecting - left rates unchanged, took note of the low inflation and talked about reducing asset purchases in September by saying balance-sheet normalization will be “relatively soon.”

Experts say the sharp reversal in the treasury yields is weighing over the US dollar, although the yield curve- spread between the 10-yr yield and the 2-yr yield has remained unchanged t 93 basis points. The US dollar usually responds positively to a steeper yield curve and vice versa…The stagnant yield curve suggests the post-Fed losses in the US dollar could be a trap.

The corporate spending as represented by the durable goods orders is seen rising 3% in June vs. 0.8% contraction seen in May. The oversold US dollar could witness a corrective rally if the corporate spending rebounds more than expected. Moreover, a strong durable goods orders data and regional manufacturing indices would yield a steeper yield curve and support US dollar.

If the data prints weaker-than-expected, the yield curve may flatten. That could push the USD/JPY pair down to 110.00 levels.

Technicals - Re-enters falling channel

Resistance

111.12 (4/1 Gann fan line)

111.59 (100-DMA) - 111.63 (50-DMA)

111.76 (4-hour 50-MA)

112.00 (4-hour 200-MA)

Support

110.62 (July 24 low)

110.235 (May 2017 low)

110.00 - 109.80 (falling channel support)

View