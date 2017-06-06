USD/JPY Forecast: 1-hour 50-MA could cap technical recovery
Dollar-Yen pair fell below 110.00 levels as expected on Monday and extended losses to 109.23; the lowest level since April 21 as the 10-year Treasury yield fell to a 7-month low of 2.13%.
The yield curve flattened - The difference in yield between two and 10-year Treasury notes narrowed 2.9 basis points to 84.71 bps on Tuesday, its lowest level since October 3.
Technicals - oversold RSI on 1-hr and 4-hr time frame
Support: 109.23, 108.97 (76.4% Fib ext. of May 11 high - May 18 low - May 24 high), 108.93 (weekly 50-MA), 108.13 (April low).
Resistance: 109.59 (Apr 24 low), 109.93 (50% Fib R of Trump rally), 110.235 (May 18 low), 110.75 (weekly 200-MA).
1-hr chart
- The RSI is turning higher from the oversold territory on the 1-hr chart, while on the 4-hr chart, the RSI is hovering in oversold territory.
- Thus, a minor technical correction cannot be ruled out. Although, it is seen gathering pace only if the spot manages to take out the descending trend line hurdle seen on the 1-hr chart below at 109.62.
- The subsequent technical recovery is more likely to be capped around the 1-hr 50-MA (currently seen at 109.98), given the moving average is still sloping downwards.
Daily chart
- On the daily chart, things look bearish, given the Tuesday’s break below 110.235 (May 18 low) established a falling top & falling bottom formation.
- The RSI remains bearish at 35.00, signalling a potential for further losses in the pair.
View: Technical recovery could be short lived and is likely to be capped around 1-hr 50-Ma. The spot looks set to test support at 108.13 (Apr 17 low).
AUD/USD Forecast: Are we heading to 0.7720?
Daily chart
- A higher bottom formation, plus a bullish break from the triangle pattern and a positive RSI coupled with rally in gold prices suggests potential for a rally to 0.77-0.7720 levels.
Monthly chart
- The rebound from 0.7371 also marks the continuation of the higher bottom formation on the monthly chart. The structure looks more like an ascending triangle formation.
- Also note - We already had a bullish break from the falling channel pattern in January.
View: The spot appears on track to test 0.77-0.7720 levels in the short-term. Only two consecutive daily close below 0.7500 would mark bullish invalidation.
