USD/JPY Forecast: 1-hour 50-MA could cap technical recovery

Dollar-Yen pair fell below 110.00 levels as expected on Monday and extended losses to 109.23; the lowest level since April 21 as the 10-year Treasury yield fell to a 7-month low of 2.13%.

The yield curve flattened - The difference in yield between two and 10-year Treasury notes narrowed 2.9 basis points to 84.71 bps on Tuesday, its lowest level since October 3.

Technicals - oversold RSI on 1-hr and 4-hr time frame

Support: 109.23, 108.97 (76.4% Fib ext. of May 11 high - May 18 low - May 24 high), 108.93 (weekly 50-MA), 108.13 (April low).

Resistance: 109.59 (Apr 24 low), 109.93 (50% Fib R of Trump rally), 110.235 (May 18 low), 110.75 (weekly 200-MA).

1-hr chart

The RSI is turning higher from the oversold territory on the 1-hr chart, while on the 4-hr chart, the RSI is hovering in oversold territory.

Thus, a minor technical correction cannot be ruled out. Although, it is seen gathering pace only if the spot manages to take out the descending trend line hurdle seen on the 1-hr chart below at 109.62.

The subsequent technical recovery is more likely to be capped around the 1-hr 50-MA (currently seen at 109.98), given the moving average is still sloping downwards.

Daily chart

On the daily chart, things look bearish, given the Tuesday’s break below 110.235 (May 18 low) established a falling top & falling bottom formation.

The RSI remains bearish at 35.00, signalling a potential for further losses in the pair.

View: Technical recovery could be short lived and is likely to be capped around 1-hr 50-Ma. The spot looks set to test support at 108.13 (Apr 17 low).

AUD/USD Forecast: Are we heading to 0.7720?

Daily chart

A higher bottom formation, plus a bullish break from the triangle pattern and a positive RSI coupled with rally in gold prices suggests potential for a rally to 0.77-0.7720 levels.

Monthly chart

The rebound from 0.7371 also marks the continuation of the higher bottom formation on the monthly chart. The structure looks more like an ascending triangle formation.

Also note - We already had a bullish break from the falling channel pattern in January.

View: The spot appears on track to test 0.77-0.7720 levels in the short-term. Only two consecutive daily close below 0.7500 would mark bullish invalidation.