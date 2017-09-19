USD/JPY: flat on the day, contained by critical resistance

Having traded as high as 111.87, the USD/JPY pair is on retreat mode ahead of Wall Street's opening as US data failed to impress. Figures were mixed, as housing starts were up to 1.180M, while Building permits increased by 1.300M, although the firsts were 0.8% below previous month. Also, the current account deficit jumped to $123.1B in the second quarter of the year, from previous $-113.5B. The pair turned flat daily basis, after failing to overcome its 200 DMA. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the pair could fall further during the upcoming hours, as technical indicators turned sharply lower, still within positive territory. In the same chart, the 100 and 200 SMAs converge around 109.70, far below the current level to become relevant. The pair has a small unfilled gap from the weekly opening at 110.82, a possible bearish target should the greenback remain under pressure.

