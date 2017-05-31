USD/JPY: flat amid subdued yields

The USD/JPY pair holds near the lower end of its weekly range, trading at 110.86, despite interesting action in equities and currencies, with investors still solely watching yields for direction. US Treasury yields fell on Tuesday towards their monthly lows, backing JPY gains against all of its major rivals. The 10-year note, however, holds unchanged around 2.22% ahead of Wall Street opening, limiting action in the USD/JPY pair. Dollar's broad weakness maintains the risk towards the downside, while intraday technical readings also favor a new leg south, particularly on a break below 110.50, the 61.8% retracement of the latest weekly bullish run. In the 4 hours chart, the price keeps developing below its moving averages, with the 100 SMA far above the current level but gaining bearish potential, whilst technical indicators hover directionless within negative territory, reflecting the absence of directional strength.

