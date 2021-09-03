USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY
USDJPY remains trapped in a sideways trend for almost 2 months with only a 20 pip range yesterday.
EURJPY we wrote: holding above 129.50 is positive for this week with the break above last week’s high at 129.74/76 to target 129.90 & 130.20/30.
We hit targets as far as 130.55 as we look for 130.90/131.00. A nice profit on longs bought at the start of this week.
CADJPY shorts at 8720/30 stopped above 8750.
Daily analysis
USDJPY first resistance at 110.25/35. A break higher targets 110.45/55 before a retest of the August high at 110.75/80.
First support at 109.85/75. A break lower risks a slide to 109.40 perhaps as far as 109.10/00.
EURJPY through 129.50 & last week’s high at 129.74/76 to targets of 130.20/30 & 130.55 as we look for very strong resistance at 130.90/131.00. Watch for a high for the day. Shorts need stops above 131.30.
Minor support at 130.40/30. Strong support at 130.10/00. Longs need stops below 129.90. A buying opportunity at 129.75/65. Stop below 129.50.
CADJPY longs at first support at 8710/8690 worked. A break above 8775 looks likely eventually targeting 8810/20. Watch for a high for the day today.
First support again at 8710/8690. Longs need stops below 8680. A break lower targets 8660/50, perhaps as far as 8620/10.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
The dollar is data-dependent – and that data has been downbeat, sending the dollar down. Has it gone too far? Weak leading indicators have significantly depressed expectations for August's Nonfarm Payrolls.