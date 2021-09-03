USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY

USDJPY remains trapped in a sideways trend for almost 2 months with only a 20 pip range yesterday.

EURJPY we wrote: holding above 129.50 is positive for this week with the break above last week’s high at 129.74/76 to target 129.90 & 130.20/30.

We hit targets as far as 130.55 as we look for 130.90/131.00. A nice profit on longs bought at the start of this week.

CADJPY shorts at 8720/30 stopped above 8750.

Daily analysis

USDJPY first resistance at 110.25/35. A break higher targets 110.45/55 before a retest of the August high at 110.75/80.

First support at 109.85/75. A break lower risks a slide to 109.40 perhaps as far as 109.10/00.

EURJPY through 129.50 & last week’s high at 129.74/76 to targets of 130.20/30 & 130.55 as we look for very strong resistance at 130.90/131.00. Watch for a high for the day. Shorts need stops above 131.30.

Minor support at 130.40/30. Strong support at 130.10/00. Longs need stops below 129.90. A buying opportunity at 129.75/65. Stop below 129.50.

CADJPY longs at first support at 8710/8690 worked. A break above 8775 looks likely eventually targeting 8810/20. Watch for a high for the day today.

First support again at 8710/8690. Longs need stops below 8680. A break lower targets 8660/50, perhaps as far as 8620/10.

