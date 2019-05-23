USD/JPY Current price: 110.06

Japanese manufacturing output fell into contraction territory in May.

Risk-averse sentiment sending US Treasury yields to fresh 2019 lows.

The USD/JPY pair is challenging the 110.00 level, as the Japanese currency rallies on the back of risk-aversion. Mounting tensions between the US and China coupled with Brexit political chaos in benefit of safe-haven assets and against high yielding ones. Worldwide equities are sharply down, with US futures nose-diving. US Treasury yields are also falling, now standing at fresh 2019 lows. The benchmark yield for the 10-year note currently stands at 2.35%. The Japanese Nikkei Manufacturing PMI came in at 49.6, according to preliminary estimates for May, falling into contraction territory and missing the market's expectations of 50.2, further fueling concerns about a global economic downturn and adding to the risk-averse sentiment.

The US session will bring the preliminary Markit PMI estimates for the US, with the services sector seen improving and manufacturing output contracting, although both holding in expansionary territory. The US will also release New Home Sales, seen falling by 2.8% in April, and weekly unemployment claims.

The USD/JPY pair is bearish according to the 4 hours chart, as it broke below the 61.8% retracement of the latest daily run, also below the 20 and 100 SMA which stand together a couple of pips above the mentioned Fibonacci level, this last at 110.20. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have entered negative territory, maintaining their downward slopes. The same chart shows that the pair so far found support at the 50% retracement of the mentioned rally in the 109.90 price zone, with a break below the level most likely anticipating further declines ahead.

Support levels: 109.95 109.75 109.40

Resistance levels: 110.20 110.65 110.95

