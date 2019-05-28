USD/JPY: fear keeps the yen underpinned

USD/JPY Current price: 109.35
- Trade tension and UK political revolt continue to lead the FX board.
- US Consumer Confidence expected to have extended its recovery in June.
The USD/JPY pair lost ground so far this Friday, trading around 109.35, as the market is finding it hard to buy high-yielding assets. Government bond yields are on a frank decline, which means the run to safety continues amid uncertainties related to the US-Sino trade relationship and the future of the UK. The yield for the 10-year US Treasury note fell to its lowest since 2017, printing 2.27%, and currently standing at 2.28%, following the slump of German bunds' yields Monday. European indexes, in the meantime, stand right below their opening levels, struggling to advance.
In the data front, Japan released the Corporate Service Price Index, which rose 0.9% YoY in April, below the 1.1% expected, adding to the sour ruling sentiment. The US will release the S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index, and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index, both for May, alongside the CB Consumer Confidence Index, seen rising to 130.1 vs. the previous 129.2.
The 4 hours chart shows that the 20 SMA has extended below the 61.8% retracement of the latest bullish run, this last at 109.65, with the moving average acting as a dynamic resistance. The Momentum indicator recovered from its daily low but remains within negative levels, while the RSI barely recovered from oversold levels. The bearish case will be firmer on a break below the 109.00 level, not only a relevant figure but also the low set this month.
Support levels: 109.00 108.65 108.30
Resistance levels: 109.65 109.90 110.20
