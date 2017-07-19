USD/JPY: eying 110.90

The USD/JPY pair trades at fresh weekly lows, pressuring the 111.60 area and ignoring better-than-expected data just released in the US. Dollar's sell-off paused overnight, but corrective movements across the board were extremely shallow, and pretty much null against the JPY on persistent Treasury yields' weakness. The pair is also unable to take clues from equities, as European indexes hover around their daily opening levels, as speculative interest paused ahead of Thursday releases, which include a BOJ monetary policy meeting. From a technical point of view, the pair seems poised to extend its decline as technical indicators turned south with a strong bearish momentum within negative territory, whilst the price has extended its slide below its 200 SMA in the 4 hours chart. Currently struggling with the 50% retracement of its latest bullish run, a break lower should expose the 110.90 region, the 61.8% retracement of the same advance and where the pair presents relevant daily lows from past June.

