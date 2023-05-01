Asia market update: USD/JPY extends rise as markets digest BOJ Gov Ueda’s 1st Meeting; Awaiting US announcement on FRC: Commodities trade modestly lower after weaker CN PMI; RBA to meet on Tues, Fed and ECB decisions also due later this week.
General trend
- Markets digest BOJ Gov Ueda’s first meeting in charge on Friday. JPY fell three yen against USD and continues to push lower today.
- Traders took the no-change to the YCC as dovish, but speculate what the relationship will be between the promised Policy Review [a full 12-18 months out] versus the removal of Forward Guidance from policy statements.
- First Republic Bank’s acquisition by one of several large US banks is currently decision-pending by the FDIC. The winning bidder is expected to be announced before US markets open prior to Monday opening.
- A big week for Central Bank interest rate decisions: Australia RBA Tues, US Fed Wed night, ECB Thu night.
- Corporate earnings are again in focus this week, although Asia will be lighter than usual due to the number of holidays this week:
- May 1: China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam.
- May 2: China, Vietnam.
- May 3: China, Japan.
- May 4: Japan, Malaysia, Thailand.
- May 5: Japan, South Korea.
- Equities trade mixed at the start of the new month amid holidays.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- (AU) ASX 200 opens +0.7% at 7,356.
- (AU) Australia Apr Final Manufacturing PMI: 48.0 v 48.1 prelim (confirms 2nd month of contraction).
- (AU) Australia Apr Melbourne Institute Inflation M/M: 0.2% v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 6.1% v 5.7% prior.
- (AU) Australia Apr ANZ Indeed Job Ads M/M: -0.3% v -2.4% prior (third consecutive month of declines).
- (AU) Australia Apr CoreLogic Housing Prices M/M: 0.7% v 0.8% prior (update - second consecutive rise).
- (NZ) New Zealand's RBNZ: New Zealand banks have relatively little interest rate risk.
China/Hong Kong
- (HK) Hang Seng closed for holiday.
- (CN) Shanghai Composite closed for holiday.
- (CN) China Apr manufacturing PMI (Govt official): 49.2 V 51.4E (1st contraction in 4 months).
- (CN) PBOC issues new rules on China/Hong Kong interest rate swap connect, effective immediately - press.
Japan
- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens +0.7% at 29,058.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].
- (JP) Japan Apr Final Manufacturing PMI: 49.5 v 49.5 prelim (confirms 6th month of contraction).
- (28/04) (JP) BOJ Gov Ueda: Decided to maintain easing including YCC; See bigger risk from premature tightening then being behind the curve - post rate decision press conference.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announces Bond purchases for May; maintains amount and frequencies on purchases) [from Apr 28th].
- SoftBank [9984.JP] Confirms Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement on Form F-1 by Arm Limited; the size and price range for the proposed offering have yet to be determined.
South Korea
- (KR) Kospi closed for holiday.
- (KR) South Korea Apr Trade Balance: -$2.6B v -$2.8Be (exports down for 7th consecutive month).
Other Asia
- (PH) Philippines increasingly concerned about 'provocative' diplomacy by China; Seeking stronger ties with allies and partners - financial press.
- (SG) Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong reiterated the country to avoid 'outright contraction', sees slower growth in 2023 [Q1 q/q GDP contracted] - Press [update].
North America
- First Republic Bank (FRC) Reportedly about a half dozen banks have made bids for FRC; Deal likely announced by Sunday and will include FDIC seizing the bank – press.
- (28/04) (US) US commercial bank deposits fell by $150b in the week ended April 19th, to $17.23t v $17.38t w/w; US commercial bank loans and leases rose by $15B the week ended April 19th - Fed's assets and liabilities of commercial us banks - H.8 (update).
- (28/04) (US) Mar PCE deflatorM/M: 0.1% V 0.1%E; Y/Y: 4.2% V 4.1%E.
Europe
- (28/04) (FR) Fitch cuts France sovereign rating to AA- from AA; Outlook Stable [update from Apr 28th].
- Electrolux (ELUXB.SE) China Midea Group said to be exploring a potential acquisition of the co.; Electrolux said to have been thus far not receptive to the proposal - US financial press [update].
- (28/04) (UK) Reportedly UK govt mulls a U-turn on plan to scrap or revise all EU law by the end of 2023 - FT (update).
- (28/04) (DE) Germany Apr preliminary CPI M/M: 0.4% V 0.6%E; Y/Y: 7.2% V 7.3%E.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- ASX200 +0.4%; Hang Seng closed; Shanghai Composite closed; Nikkei 225 +0.9%; Kospi closed.
- Equity S&P500 Futures flat; Nasdaq100 flat, DAX +1.0%; FTSE100 +0.5%.
- EUR 1.1026 - 1.1034 ; JPY 136.20 - 136.96 ; AUD 0.6608 - 0.6640 ; NZD 0.6166 - 0.6189.
- Gold -0.5% at $1,989/oz; Crude Oil -0.8% at $76.14/brl; Copper -0.5% at $3.8840/lb.
