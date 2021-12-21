As we approach the end of calendar year 2021, what do the early prospects look like for USD/JPY going into the new year?

Using Elliot Wave Theory, it appears USD/JPY has begun a down wave that may carry it to $110 and possibly lower levels over the coming weeks.

There are a couple of assessments that factor into this forecast.

Forecast #1: USD/JPY has begun a down wave

Forecast #2: This down wave likely carries to $110 and possibly lower levels such as $105.

Forecast #1: USD/JPY has begun a down trend

This forecast is based on the previous uptrend expiring on November 24. You see, I’m counting the previous uptrend as a W-X-Y double zigzag which began in March 2020 and terminated November 2021. This was a long wave that covered 20 months in time and nearly 1400 pips in price.

I can count the wave of the second zigzag beginning at the January 2021 low as in place with all minimum number of waves accounted for. As a result, there is a high degree of confidence this up wave is complete turning the stage over to the next down wave.

Forecast #2: This down wave likely carries to $110 and possibly lower levels

As you can see above, we have an impulse wave pushing prices above the triangle. This impulse wave contained an ending diagonal in wave (v).

As a result, it is highly likely USDJPY will retrace back to the triangle price zone near $110. This would need to happen while price holds below the high of $115 or else, we will need to reconsider the pattern at play.