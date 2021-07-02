The US dollar was offered on Friday and failed to capitalize on better than expected non-farm payrolls. At the time of writing, the USDJPY pair was down 0.3%, trading at around 111.20.

Moments ago, the BLS reported that the US added 850,000 jobs in June, well above the 720,000 expected and almost 50% more than last month's 583,000, in a welcome sign that the chronic labor shortages may finally be ending.

Additionally, average hourly earnings met expectations, rising 3.6% Y/Y, the unemployment rate rose from 5.8% to 5.9%, missing expectations of a drop to 5.6% as the number of unemployed workers rose from 9.316 million to 9.484 million. At the same time, the labor force was largely unchanged.

The dollar dropped notably the initial reaction, pushing the EURUSD pair from 1.1810 to 1.1850, while the USDJPY pair fell toward 111 again. Precious metals surged as US yields retreated lower.

From the technical point of view, the stronger short-term support now stands are previous highs of 111, and if not held, we could see a decline toward 110.50, where the 21-day EMA is located.

Alternatively, if the greenback remains bid and the intraday decline is erased, we could see a rally to 111.50, but the main short-term target is at 112.20, the pre-corona-crash highs.