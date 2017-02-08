USD/JPY: downward pressure persists

USD/JPY Current price: 110.76

The USD/JPY pair trades near a daily high of 110.98, level reached after the release of the US ADP report which came in slightly below market's expectation of 185K, with the private sector adding 178,000 new jobs in July. June's figure was revised higher, from 158K to 191K, neutralizing the negative headline but hardly enough to trigger a bullish run in the pair. The 4 hours chart shows that the price remains well below its 100 and 200 SMAs, with the shortest gaining downward traction far above the current level, while technical indicators hover around their mid-lines with no clear directional strength. The pair is struggling around the 38.2% retracement of its latest decline, unable to clear it, and therefore maintaining the risk towards the downside. The 50% retracement of the same decline stands at 111.05, with gains beyond it opening doors for an extension up to 111.60, a strong static resistance.

Support levels: 110.30 109.85 109.40

Resistance levels: 111.05 111.30 111.60

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY