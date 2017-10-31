USD/JPY: dovish BOJ not enough to push it higher

USD/JPY Current price: 113.36

US Treasury yields remain under pressure, backing the yen.

BOJ keeps monetary policy unchanged, cuts inflation forecasts.

The USD/JPY pair recovers from ad daily low of 112.95 during London trading hours, following BOJ's monetary policy decision. As largely expected, the Central Bank kept rates on-hold and the stimulus program with yields' curve control unchanged, although policymakers cut their inflation forecasts for this year and the next. For this 2017 core inflation is now seen rising by 0.8%, down from previous 1.1%, while for 2018 it was downgraded from 1.5% to 1.4%. The BOJ still expects to reach its 2% inflation target by the beginning of the 2019 fiscal year. The decision partially offset the effects of US Treasury yields' decline, which keep the pair under pressure ever since late last week.

Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that the pair met buying interest around its 100 SMA, while technical indicators have bounced modestly from oversold levels, still below their mid-lines and with no upward strength, all of which maintains the risk towards the downside. The daily high was set at 113.41 and would take a break above the level to change the current negative bias. Below the mentioned SMA on the other hand, the pair has higher chances of approaching the 112.00 figure later today, particularly if bond-yields keep falling.

Support levels: 113.25 112.90 112.50

Resistance levels: 113.41 113.80 114.05

