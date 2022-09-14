In today's live stream, Dale featured the USDJPY Double Top and what it would portend for interest rates. He likes T-Bonds and said Silver has morphed into his strongest structure.
EUR/USD trades near 1.0000 after US PPI data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory near 1.0000 in the early American session on Wednesday. The data from the US showed that the annual PPI declined to 8.7% in August from 9.8% in July, making it difficult for the dollar to outperform its rivals.
GBP/USD holds above 1.1550 amid modest dollar weakness
GBP/USD gathered recovery momentum and climbed to the 1.1550 area on Wednesday. After the data from the US revealed that annual producer inflation expanded at a softer pace than expected in August, the dollar stays on the backfoot.
USD/JPY reverses sharply below 144.00 as BOJ readies for intervention
USD/JPY is extending losses below 144.00, reversing sharply from daily highs of 144.96 on reports that the BOJ reportedly conducted a rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention.
Gold struggles to gather bullish momentum, stays above $1,700
Gold continues to fluctuate in a relatively tight range above $1,700 on Wednesday. Despite the broad-based dollar weakness, the more than 1% increase witnessed in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield doesn't allow XAU/USD to gather momentum.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): CPI carnage crashes equities to levels not seen since...last Thursday
Carnage! It is not often you see a sell-off of such magnitude on the back of one economic data point. The market clearly had Goldilocks in mind and psychologically was positioned that way.