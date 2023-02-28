USD/JPY technical analysis
Daily trend is up.
Key reversals both on D1 and H4.
ATR is 129 pips.
137.39 is daily target.
Potential for 1.7200 zone.
MEGATREND MAs: Bullish
H4 Chart USD/JPY
Key reversal 4h.
Pennant breakout.
Intraday target.
Swing target.
USD/JPY is bullish. We can spot both daily and 4h bullish key reversal patterns. The double key reversal pattern is a technical analysis chart pattern that occurs when the price reverses twice within two consecutive chart patterns. In this case, the USD/JPY currency pair has formed a double key reversal pattern on both the daily and 4-hour timeframes. This pattern is considered a bullish signal, indicating that the current uptrend continues.
We can also spot a bullish pennant. A pennant is a technical analysis pattern that forms when a market price moves in a tight range, forming a triangle shape. In this case, the USD/JPY currency pair has broken out of a pennant formation. A pennant breakout is typically considered a bullish signal, suggesting that the current uptrend may continue. The intraday target for the USD/JPY currency pair is 137.39, which suggests that the price may continue to rise in the short term. The USD/JPY swing target is 137.90
The analysis and the article presents Nenad's opinion. Remember, financial trading is highly speculative & may lead to the loss of your funds. Proper risk management is the Holy Grail of trading.
