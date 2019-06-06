USD/JPY: depressed and at risk of falling

USD/JPY Current price: 108.18

The US and Mexico failed to clinch a deal on migration and tariffs.

Market focused on the ECB today and US NFP to be out Friday.

The Japanese Yen is marginally higher against its American rival, with the pair holding above the 108.00 mark. News that US and Mexican officers were unable to reach a deal over migration and tariffs sent investors back into safe-haven assets. The dollar pared its advance, now in consolidative mode against its major rivals. In the data front, Japan didn't release relevant data, while BOJ's Governor Kuroda spoke in an event, but made no comments on monetary policy or economy. The market is now waiting for the ECB's monetary policy announcement, expected to present the new TLTRO program announced earlier this year and may, or may not spur risk aversion. As for the US macroeconomic calendar, the country will release the April Trade Balance and the usual weekly unemployment data. All eyes are on the Nonfarm Payroll report, to be out on Friday.

The USD/JPY pair trades at 108.18 and below the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily slump in the 108.30 price zone, depressed, yet offering a neutral stance in the 4 hours chart, as it's now stuck to a directionless 20 SMA. Still trading below the larger ones, technical indicators lack directional strength, the Momentum just above its midline, and the RSI at 43. The upside will likely remain limited as long as the pair holds below 108.60, the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned decline, while below 108.05, the pair would likely resume its decline toward fresh multi-month lows.

Support levels: 108.05 107.85 107.50

Resistance levels: 108.60 109.00 109.40

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY