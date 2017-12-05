USD/JPY: declines towards 112.00 more likely now

USD/JPY Current price: 113.34

The USD/JPY pair trades at its lowest in three days, undermined my softer-than-expected US data. Inflation in the world's largest economy rose by less than expected in April, up by just 0.2% in the month and by 2.2% from a year earlier, this last below the 2.3% expected and previous 2.4%. The core readings that exclude food and energy prices, also came below expected with the YoY figure at 1.9%. Retail Sales in the same month gained 0.4%, although the control group number was quite soft, with 0.2% against a previously revised 0.7%. Further helping the yen to advance are lower yields, as after peaking at 2.42% yesterday, the 10-year note benchmark stands at 2.35% ahead of Wall Street's opening.

The intraday picture is bearish for the pair, given that in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have turned sharply lower after failing to surpass their mid-lines, whilst the price has extended below the neckline of the short term double top figure at 113.60. As long as the level provides resistance, the pair has scope to extend its decline, with the market now eyeing the 112.00 level, another strong Fibonacci level, for the upcoming sessions.

Support levels: 113.20 112.80 112.40

Resistance levels: 113.60 114.05 114.50

