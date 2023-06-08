Looking at USDJPY’s chart , we can see that the FX pair has been in an uptrend in the past month, trading at around 70 pips from its resistance level which is located at around ¥140.60. Today, if it fails to pass that level, then we should expect a retreat towards its support level at around ¥138.40, otherwise it could test its 52W high rate at around ¥140.90.

