Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that the FX pair has been in an uptrend in the past month, trading at around 70 pips from its resistance level which is located at around ¥140.60. Today, if it fails to pass that level, then we should expect a retreat towards its support level at around ¥138.40, otherwise it could test its 52W high rate at around ¥140.90.
EUR/USD extends gains toward 1.0750 after US data
EUR/USD extended its daily advance toward 1.0750 in the American session on Thursday. After the data from the US showed a significant 28,000 increase in the weekly jobless claims, the US Dollar (USD) came under renewed selling pressure, providing a boost to the pair.
GBP/USD closes in on 1.2500 as US Dollar extends losses
GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed toward 1.2500 in the second half of the day. The US Dollar is having a hard time finding demand as investors lean toward a no change in the Fed's policy rate next week following the disappointing jobless claims data.
Gold rebounds above $1,950 as US yields retreat
Gold price extended its rebound and rose above $1,950 on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased its daily gains and retreated below 3.8% after the stronger-than-expected increase in jobless claims, helping XAU/USD stretch higher.
Two key dates over the SEC request to freeze Binance assets
Crypto exchange Binance must respond to the US Securities Exchange Commission’s (SEC) order to freeze assets tied to its subsidiary Binance.US by June 12, ahead of a court hearing about the case on June 13, according to the D.C. district court schedule.
Plenty of hawkishness to go around
We haven’t seen a lot in the way of volatility and price action this week, but what we have seen is a clear message coming from many central banks. That message is one of hawkishness.