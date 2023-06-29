Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0950 ahead of German inflation data
EUR/USD is looking to extend the bounce toward 1.0950, as the US Dollar reverses the uptick led by Fed Chair Powell's hawkish speech on Thursday. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair, awaiting the German inflation data for fresh cues on the ECB's rate hike path.
USD/JPY turns south toward 144.00 on Japanese verbal intervention
USD/JPY is falling toward 144.00, with markets speculating a potential Japanese FX intervention after the pair approached the 145.00 key level. The pair remains undermined by the Japanese verbal intervention despite Fed Chair Powell's hawkish rhetoric. US data eyed.
Gold price defends $1,900 ahead of US data
Gold price is defending the $1,900 threshold in the European session, as the US Dollar recovery takes a breather ahead of the mid-tier US economic data releases. Gold price remains at the lowest level in three months, in the face of the hawkish Fed outlook.
Coinbase slams SEC in new filing, argues regulator has no jurisdiction over cryptocurrencies on the exchange
Crypto exchange Coinbase has slammed the Security & Exchange Commission’s allegations against it, stating that the US regulator has no jurisdiction over assets being traded on the platform.
German inflation in focus, ahead of US Q1 GDP
There is the hope that upcoming data could prompt a softening of this hawkish message starting today with the latest June inflation numbers from Germany. We also have the final iteration of US Q1 GDP, which was revised up to 1.3% from 1.1% a few weeks ago.