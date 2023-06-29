Share:

USD/JPY

Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is currently traded at the rate of ¥144.63.

Today, if it holds it above the support level, which is located at around ¥143.80, then it will continue to a new 52W high.

USDJPY

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0950 ahead of German inflation data

EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0950 ahead of German inflation data

EUR/USD is looking to extend the bounce toward 1.0950, as the US Dollar reverses the uptick led by Fed Chair Powell's hawkish speech on Thursday. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair, awaiting the German inflation data for fresh cues on the ECB's rate hike path.

EUR/USD News

USD/JPY turns south toward 144.00 on Japanese verbal intervention

USD/JPY turns south toward 144.00 on Japanese verbal intervention

USD/JPY is falling toward 144.00, with markets speculating a potential Japanese FX intervention after the pair approached the 145.00 key level. The pair remains undermined by the Japanese verbal intervention despite Fed Chair Powell's hawkish rhetoric. US data eyed. 

USD/JPY News

Gold price defends $1,900 ahead of US data

Gold price defends $1,900 ahead of US data

Gold price is defending the $1,900 threshold in the European session, as the US Dollar recovery takes a breather ahead of the mid-tier US economic data releases. Gold price remains at the lowest level in three months, in the face of the hawkish Fed outlook. 

Gold News

Coinbase slams SEC in new filing, argues regulator has no jurisdiction over cryptocurrencies on the exchange

Coinbase slams SEC in new filing, argues regulator has no jurisdiction over cryptocurrencies on the exchange

Crypto exchange Coinbase has slammed the Security & Exchange Commission’s allegations against it, stating that the US regulator has no jurisdiction over assets being traded on the platform.

Read more

German inflation in focus, ahead of US Q1 GDP

German inflation in focus, ahead of US Q1 GDP

There is the hope that upcoming data could prompt a softening of this hawkish message starting today with the latest June inflation numbers from Germany. We also have the final iteration of US Q1 GDP, which was revised up to 1.3% from 1.1% a few weeks ago.

Read more

