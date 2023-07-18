USD/JPY
Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that the JPY has been gaining ground over USD in the past week and the FX pair is currently traded at the rate of ¥138.47. If it fails to pass the level of ¥139, then it should test the support level at ¥138 and if it does not manage to hold it above that level then it could drop towards the next support level at around ¥137.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2900 after soft UK inflation
GBP/USD stays under intense bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level in a week below 1.2900. The data from the UK showed that the annual CPI fell sharply to 7.9% in June from 8.7% in May, causing markets to scale back hawkish BoE bets and weighing heavily on Pound Sterling.
EUR/USD drops below 1.1200 as USD recovery gathers steam
EUR/USD extended its daily slide and broke below 1.1200 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Despite the disappointing housing market data from the US, the US Dollar continues to gather strength, forcing EUR/USD to stay on the back foot.
Gold: XAU/USD holds at higher ground above $1,970 Premium
Gold prices trade marginally lower on Wednesday as the US Dollar finally found some demand. XAU/USD losses are limited, with the bright metal trading at around $1,974 a troy ounce.
Ethereum founder Vitalik unveils account abstraction that could onboard billions of users
Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin explained key innovations that could tackle the challenges facing the ETH blockchain. Account abstraction is one such catalyst that could entice a billion users to Ethereum.
Palantir ready to test prior support floor at $20.55
Palantir Technologies (PLTR) has been on a tear this summer. Just since the beginning of May, the data analytics company has seen its stock rise 133%. Year to date, the stock is up 183%.