USD/JPY

Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that the JPY has been gaining ground over USD in the past week and the FX pair is currently traded at the rate of ¥138.47. If it fails to pass the level of ¥139, then it should test the support level at ¥138 and if it does not manage to hold it above that level then it could drop towards the next support level at around ¥137.