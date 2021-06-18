USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY

USDJPY saw unexpected weakness after Wednesday’s strong gains in the longer term bull trend. So this is confusing.

EURJPY broke mega important head & shoulders neck line plus 1 year trend line support at 132.70/50 for a longer term sell signal initially targeting 131.25/15.

An easy 120 pips profit on the day & we are holding 131.25/15 as I write.

CADJPY broke best support at 9020/00 for a sell signal targeting 8900/8890. Hopefully an easy 100 pips profit for you there.

Daily analysis

USDJPY could go anywhere today! Minor support at 110.10/00 but below here can target 109.60/50.

Minor resistance at 110.60/70. Bulls obviously need a break above yesterday’s high at 110.80 for a test of the 2021 high at 110.96. A break above 111.00 is an obvious buy signal.

EURJPY easy profits on shorts on the break of 132.70/50. We are holding the downside target at 131.25/15 but further losses are possible to best support for today at 130.60/50. Longs need stops below 130.30. A weekly close below here is a sell signal for next week.

Gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 131.60/70. Unlikely I think, but further gains meet strong resistance at 132.00/20. Shorts need stops above 132.35.

CADJPY broke 9020/00 for a sell signal & bottomed exactly at the 8900/8890 target. Mega important 13 year trend line support at 8880/60. A weekly close below 8840 therefore is an important sell signal for next week.

Gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 8940/50. Unlikely, but further gains meet strong resistance at 8965/85. Shorts need stops above 9005.

Chart