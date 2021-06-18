USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY
USDJPY saw unexpected weakness after Wednesday’s strong gains in the longer term bull trend. So this is confusing.
EURJPY broke mega important head & shoulders neck line plus 1 year trend line support at 132.70/50 for a longer term sell signal initially targeting 131.25/15.
An easy 120 pips profit on the day & we are holding 131.25/15 as I write.
CADJPY broke best support at 9020/00 for a sell signal targeting 8900/8890. Hopefully an easy 100 pips profit for you there.
Daily analysis
USDJPY could go anywhere today! Minor support at 110.10/00 but below here can target 109.60/50.
Minor resistance at 110.60/70. Bulls obviously need a break above yesterday’s high at 110.80 for a test of the 2021 high at 110.96. A break above 111.00 is an obvious buy signal.
EURJPY easy profits on shorts on the break of 132.70/50. We are holding the downside target at 131.25/15 but further losses are possible to best support for today at 130.60/50. Longs need stops below 130.30. A weekly close below here is a sell signal for next week.
Gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 131.60/70. Unlikely I think, but further gains meet strong resistance at 132.00/20. Shorts need stops above 132.35.
CADJPY broke 9020/00 for a sell signal & bottomed exactly at the 8900/8890 target. Mega important 13 year trend line support at 8880/60. A weekly close below 8840 therefore is an important sell signal for next week.
Gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 8940/50. Unlikely, but further gains meet strong resistance at 8965/85. Shorts need stops above 9005.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
