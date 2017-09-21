USD/JPY: correcting lower, but still above 112.00

The USD/JPY pair eases from a daily high of 112.71, ignoring generally positive US data, but lead by retreating US yields after Wednesday´s rally to six-week highs, in the aftermath of the Fed's monetary policy announcement. The pair pressures daily lows, although holding at the upper end of Wednesday's range, and retaining its longer term bullish stance. Shorter term, however, the ongoing downward corrective movement is set to extend, as in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators turned south, with the RSI retreating from overbought territory. Still, the price remains firm above its 100 and 200 SMAs which stand in the 109.80/110.00 region. Below 112.08, the low set late Wednesday, the pair can extend its downward corrective movement towards the 111.60 region, a strong static support area which will likely attract some buying interest.

