USD/JPY: correcting higher, but intrinsically bearish

USD/JPY Current price: 110.06

The USD/JPY pair advanced up to 110.23, helped by a modest recovery in US Treasury yields, with the pair retreating after US initial jobless claims came worst-than-expected for the week ended June 2nd, up to 245K, but hovering around 110.00. Hopes that former FBI director, James Comey, won't bring nothing new to the table in his testimony before a special Senate committee, is helping the greenback to recover some ground this Thursday, although its underlying weakness remains intact. From a technical point of view, the pair seems to be poised to correct higher, as technical indicators head north within positive territory in the 4 hours chart, although the price remains far below a bearish 100 SMA, around 110.90, while the immediate resistance comes at 110.50, the 61.8% retracement of its latest bullish run. Above this last the bearish pressure should ease further, and favor an advance up to the 111.00 region, while below 109.80, the risk will turn back towards the downside.

Support levels: 109.80 109.30 108.80

Resistance levels: 110.50 110.90 111.45

