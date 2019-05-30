USD/JPY Current price: 109.71
- US Q1 GDP revision and quarterly PCE inflation up next.
- Sentiment remains as the main market motor despite currently in pause.
Majors continue trading in a dully fashion, although the USD/JPY pair managed to add some ground, up weekly basis, recovering up to 109.74, now trading a few pips below this last. The advance came alongside a bounce in US Treasury yields, still sharply down for the week, with the benchmark yield for the 10-year note currently at 2.26% after bottoming Wednesday at 2.21%. Equities, on the other hand, aren't providing positive clues, as Asian indexes stay in the red, while European ones are posting modest gains, although several Union's countries celebrate a holiday today, with most markets closed.
The greenback pared gains against European rivals, yet holds near its recent highs, indicating that the risk-related sentiment remains as the main market motor. Japan didn't release relevant data overnight, with attention now focused on the US, as the country will publish the first revision of Q1 GDP, seen at 3.1% vs. the previous estimate of 3.2%, alongside the usual weekly unemployment data and quarterly PCE inflation. Later in the session, the US will publish April Pending Home Sales, seen up by 0.9% in April.
Meanwhile, the pair trades just above the 61.8% retracement of its latest bullish run, lacking enough momentum to confirm a bullish continuation, as in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators turned flat within neutral levels. In the same chart, the 100 SMA caps the upside with a mild bearish slope, while the 20 SMA attempts to advance below the current level. At this point, the USD/JPY pair would need to surpass the 109.90 to turn short-term positive and be able to extend its gains, while renewed selling interest that sends the price below 109.50, will probably signal bears retain the lead, anticipating losses for the upcoming sessions.
Support levels: 109.50 109.00 108.65
Resistance levels: 109.90 110.20 110.60
